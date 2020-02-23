Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $90,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $330.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.87 and its 200-day moving average is $348.99. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

