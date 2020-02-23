Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $330.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

