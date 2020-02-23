BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $769,011.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00008261 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $769,011.00 and $80,641.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,828.89 or 1.00385560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00075653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,323 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.