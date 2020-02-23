Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,114.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,928.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,983.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,967.60.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

