BOOM Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $14,604.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,429,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,159,894 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

