Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

BPFH opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,478,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

