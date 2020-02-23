Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,775 shares of company stock worth $10,077,963 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.