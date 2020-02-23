Bottos Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, CoinEgg and LBank. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1.47 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.