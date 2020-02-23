Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $247,568.00 and $3,542.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

