BQT Market Capitalization Tops $2.54 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $104,866.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,717,883 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.