BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $6.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWAY. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

BWAY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

