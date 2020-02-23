BriaCoin (BRIA) Market Cap Reaches $14,869.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $14,869.00 and $461.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,671.19 or 1.98702065 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025431 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

