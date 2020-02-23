Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

BMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.63. 10,133,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.