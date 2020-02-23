Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,997,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $304.50. 2,423,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,542. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.57. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

