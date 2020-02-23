Brokerages Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Accuray posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARAY. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Accuray by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accuray by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 310,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.92 and a beta of 1.96. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

