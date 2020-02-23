Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of BOCH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 663,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

