Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth about $7,853,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBB stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $635.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.