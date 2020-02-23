Brokerages Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 789.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $100.97. 86,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,047. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $804.76 million, a P/E ratio of 214.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

