Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. The Coca-Cola also reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,247,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,945,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

