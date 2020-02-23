Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 178,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,960. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

