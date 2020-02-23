Brokerages Expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter worth $234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 334.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter worth $3,854,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

