Brokerages Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $110.14 on Friday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,547.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,020 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.