Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.40 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.51 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $253.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.49 million to $283.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $354.67 million, with estimates ranging from $303.38 million to $409.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.88 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $473.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

