Brokerages Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 1,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. Materion has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

