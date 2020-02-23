Brokerages Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

PEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $279.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,790,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

