Brokerages Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to announce sales of $4.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 million. Superior Drilling Products reported sales of $3.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year sales of $19.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.43 million, with estimates ranging from $21.82 million to $23.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Shares of NASDAQ SDPI opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

