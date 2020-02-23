Brokerages Expect U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Post ($0.04) EPS

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 138,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,930. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

