Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Wright Medical Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMGI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

In related news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

WMGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 1,238,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,754. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

