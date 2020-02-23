Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bruker worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bruker by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bruker by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

