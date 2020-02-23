BTU Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.26 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $9,566.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00492153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $645.65 or 0.06600240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

