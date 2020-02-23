Bulwark 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bulwark has a total market cap of $268,385.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.