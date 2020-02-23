Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,378 ($18.13).

BUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

BUR opened at GBX 616.50 ($8.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 648.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 784.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.