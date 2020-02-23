Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $241.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.