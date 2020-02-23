Burst Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Burst has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $24,269.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,083,406,827 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

