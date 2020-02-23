BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

