Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $101.25 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal and Binance. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $101.25 million and $20,504.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00846648 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, cfinex, Crex24, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.