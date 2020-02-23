CaixaPay (CXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $196.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $324,943.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins.

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

