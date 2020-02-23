Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $149,745.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.02734220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00097737 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,406,682,847 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,048,402 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

