Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,916 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 119,027 shares during the period.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.