Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,401 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for about 2.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.25% of Campbell Soup worth $37,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 137.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 384.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 983,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

