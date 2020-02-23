Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 847,329 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $82.57 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

