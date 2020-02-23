Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after buying an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

NYSE CP traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.64. 384,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,311. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

