CanYaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $207.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00492153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $645.65 or 0.06600240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

