Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Getting Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,550. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

