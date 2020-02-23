Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

