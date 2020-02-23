Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $777,349.00 and approximately $96,773.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

