Capricoin Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a total market cap of $34,199.00 and $2,588.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Capricoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

