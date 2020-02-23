Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0610 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $194.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Coinnest and Cryptopia.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024879 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.02733071 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000616 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, OTCBTC, OKEx, Exmo, ABCC, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Huobi, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

