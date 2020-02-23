Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

