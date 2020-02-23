Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to “Hold”

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

